GAMMA Investing LLC Takes $66,000 Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Dover by 783.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $179.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.12 and a 200 day moving average of $154.75. The firm has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.27. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $127.25 and a 1 year high of $182.33.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Dover had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 25.04%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Dover’s payout ratio is 19.60%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DOV. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dover has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.75.

In related news, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $256,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,929,666.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $256,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,929,666.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $3,001,014.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,897,406.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,910 shares of company stock valued at $4,318,059. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

