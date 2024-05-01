GAMMA Investing LLC Takes $67,000 Position in Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS)

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Get Fresenius Medical Care alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FMS. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 16.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 10,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care during the third quarter valued at approximately $600,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 6.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 23,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 7.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care Stock Performance

FMS stock opened at $21.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00. Fresenius Medical Care AG has a 12 month low of $16.37 and a 12 month high of $27.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.52.

Fresenius Medical Care Cuts Dividend

Fresenius Medical Care ( NYSE:FMS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Fresenius Medical Care had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 4.99%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.437 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Fresenius Medical Care’s dividend payout ratio is 45.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on FMS. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Fresenius Medical Care

Fresenius Medical Care Profile

(Free Report)

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.