GAMMA Investing LLC Takes $73,000 Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,470 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 871.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 51.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2,858.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter.

TNDM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.82.

TNDM opened at $36.69 on Wednesday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $40.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $196.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.86 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.48%. On average, research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

