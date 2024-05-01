GAMMA Investing LLC Takes $75,000 Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of STT. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 327.0% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,325,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,022 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter worth about $45,687,000. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in State Street during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,022,000. Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its stake in State Street by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,462,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $268,170,000 after acquiring an additional 537,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 884,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,242,000 after acquiring an additional 487,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 4,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total transaction of $313,559.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,873.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 4,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total transaction of $313,559.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,873.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $886,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,015,755.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,864 shares of company stock worth $1,390,597 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STT opened at $72.49 on Wednesday. State Street Co. has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $79.90. The company has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.69%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on State Street from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.04.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

