GAMMA Investing LLC Takes $76,000 Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 513 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,090 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 25,321 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Expedia Group by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 629 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $702,377.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $1,500,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 216,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,486,810.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $702,377.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $134.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.86. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.94 and a one year high of $160.05.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 35.79%. Research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on EXPE shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.12.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

