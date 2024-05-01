GAMMA Investing LLC Takes Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 215.8% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 255.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 456.1% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 63.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Melius cut Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.85.

ALK opened at $43.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.63. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.66.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,500 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $249,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,201.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

