GAMMA Investing LLC Takes Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.5% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.2% in the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 5.1% in the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Stock Down 0.9 %

CHDN stock opened at $129.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52-week low of $106.45 and a 52-week high of $150.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.35. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 44.99%. The company had revenue of $590.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Churchill Downs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

