GAMMA Investing LLC Takes Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 519 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 148,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,441,000 after buying an additional 75,315 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,483,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 14.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,613,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $318,517,000 after buying an additional 333,947 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 201.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 31,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,400,000 after buying an additional 21,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total transaction of $706,312.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,610.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $83,378.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,071,584.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,611 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total value of $706,312.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,610.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,202 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of DGX opened at $138.18 on Wednesday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $119.59 and a 52 week high of $145.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.69 and a 200-day moving average of $131.53.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.18. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DGX. Barclays increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.17.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

