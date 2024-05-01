GAMMA Investing LLC Takes Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 160.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Vistra from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

Vistra Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE VST opened at $75.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $78.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.97.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($1.02). Vistra had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Vistra’s payout ratio is 24.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $4,556,207.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,536,508.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $5,734,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,470,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $4,556,207.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,536,508.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,285 shares of company stock worth $15,404,397 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

