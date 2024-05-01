Garrison Asset Management LLC Has $557,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,985 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meritage Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,061.5% during the third quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 165.8% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 301.5% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 522 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.74.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $162.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.79. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.71 and a 52 week high of $174.71.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $41,853.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,187.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $41,853.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,187.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 253,289 shares of company stock worth $36,724,534 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

