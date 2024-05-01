GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) CEO Katherine Stueland Sells 6,325 Shares

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) CEO Katherine Stueland sold 6,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $69,828.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,593.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Katherine Stueland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, Katherine Stueland sold 8,559 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total transaction of $90,639.81.

GeneDx Price Performance

Shares of WGS stock opened at $17.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.63 and its 200-day moving average is $5.19. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $18.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GeneDx

GeneDx ( NASDAQ:WGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.01. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 86.77% and a negative return on equity of 49.64%. The company had revenue of $57.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WGS. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GeneDx by 14.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 237,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 29,361 shares during the period. Oracle Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GeneDx by 14.9% during the third quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 994,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 128,731 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 262.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 54,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 39,327 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC increased its stake in GeneDx by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 155,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 54,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its stake in GeneDx by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 9,944 shares in the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WGS has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of GeneDx to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on GeneDx from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of GeneDx from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About GeneDx

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

