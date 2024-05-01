GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) CFO Kevin Feeley Sells 1,104 Shares

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGSGet Free Report) CFO Kevin Feeley sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $12,188.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,836 shares in the company, valued at $340,429.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kevin Feeley also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 18th, Kevin Feeley sold 3,253 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total transaction of $34,449.27.

GeneDx Stock Up 55.2 %

Shares of WGS opened at $17.07 on Wednesday. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $18.24. The firm has a market cap of $444.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.10.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGSGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.01. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 86.77% and a negative return on equity of 49.64%. The business had revenue of $57.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of GeneDx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of GeneDx by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 9,944 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of GeneDx by 262.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 54,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 39,327 shares in the last quarter. Decheng Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GeneDx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of GeneDx by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 155,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 54,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WGS. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of GeneDx from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of GeneDx from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of GeneDx to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th.

About GeneDx

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

