Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $12.54

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.54 and traded as low as $12.24. Global Water Resources shares last traded at $12.24, with a volume of 23,125 shares.

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

Global Water Resources Trading Down 3.6 %

The company has a market cap of $295.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.54 and its 200 day moving average is $12.13.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Global Water Resources, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Global Water Resources Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Global Water Resources

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Global Water Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $423,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 107,860.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 10,786 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 36.1% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 21,276 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 202,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 38,558 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 49,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 20,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water systems primarily in metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona. It serves approximately 82,000 people in approximately 32,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.