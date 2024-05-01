Global X Clean Water ETF (NASDAQ:AQWA) Short Interest Up 16.0% in April

Global X Clean Water ETF (NASDAQ:AQWA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the March 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Get Global X Clean Water ETF alerts:

Global X Clean Water ETF Stock Performance

Global X Clean Water ETF stock opened at $17.01 on Wednesday. Global X Clean Water ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $17.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 million, a P/E ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.07.

Institutional Trading of Global X Clean Water ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AQWA. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global X Clean Water ETF by 1,253.1% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Clean Water ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Retirement Capital Strategies purchased a new stake in Global X Clean Water ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Global X Clean Water ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $726,000.

About Global X Clean Water ETF

The Global X Clean Water ETF (AQWA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that are efficient in treating, purifying, and managing water. AQWA was launched on Apr 8, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Clean Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Clean Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.