Global X Clean Water ETF (NASDAQ:AQWA) Short Interest Up 16.0% in April

Global X Clean Water ETF (NASDAQ:AQWA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the March 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Global X Clean Water ETF Stock Performance
Global X Clean Water ETF stock opened at $17.01 on Wednesday. Global X Clean Water ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $17.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 million, a P/E ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.07.
Institutional Trading of Global X Clean Water ETF
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AQWA. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global X Clean Water ETF by 1,253.1% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Clean Water ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Retirement Capital Strategies purchased a new stake in Global X Clean Water ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Global X Clean Water ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $726,000.
About Global X Clean Water ETF
The Global X Clean Water ETF (AQWA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that are efficient in treating, purifying, and managing water. AQWA was launched on Apr 8, 2021 and is managed by Global X.
