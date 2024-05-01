Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) COO Mark Miller Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) COO Mark Miller acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.06 per share, for a total transaction of $580,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Mark Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 26th, Mark Miller acquired 5,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.86 per share, for a total transaction of $369,300.00.

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $56.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.79, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52 week low of $50.47 and a 52 week high of $92.76.

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $64.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.24 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 202.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSHD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,332,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,847,000 after purchasing an additional 351,630 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,614,000. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,101,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,025,000 after purchasing an additional 308,312 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 1,673.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 191,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,266,000 after purchasing an additional 180,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,501,000.

GSHD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.89.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

