Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,451 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. Amazon.com comprises about 0.6% of Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 8,555 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 8,452 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 3.3 %

AMZN stock opened at $175.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.38 and its 200-day moving average is $159.64. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.15 and a twelve month high of $189.77.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $77,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,150,723.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $77,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,150,723.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.73, for a total value of $632,555.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,688,826.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,889,146. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.13.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

