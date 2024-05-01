Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT) Now Covered by Evercore ISI

Research analysts at Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “in-line” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.70% from the company’s current price.

Get Granite Ridge Resources alerts:

Granite Ridge Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Granite Ridge Resources stock opened at $6.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $850.53 million, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. Granite Ridge Resources has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $8.14.

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $106.80 million for the quarter. Granite Ridge Resources had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 16.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Granite Ridge Resources will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Granite Ridge Resources news, CFO Tyler Farquharson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,037 shares in the company, valued at $421,829.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have acquired a total of 9,250 shares of company stock worth $57,190 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Granite Ridge Resources by 24,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Granite Ridge Resources by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new position in Granite Ridge Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Granite Ridge Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Granite Ridge Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors own 31.56% of the company’s stock.

Granite Ridge Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Ridge Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Ridge Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.