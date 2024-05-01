Hamilton Insurance Group (HG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $495.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.55 million. On average, analysts expect Hamilton Insurance Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hamilton Insurance Group stock opened at $13.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Hamilton Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $16.35.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hamilton Insurance Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hamilton Insurance Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

