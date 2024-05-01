Hamilton Insurance Group (HG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $495.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.55 million. On average, analysts expect Hamilton Insurance Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Hamilton Insurance Group Stock Up 0.7 %
Hamilton Insurance Group stock opened at $13.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Hamilton Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $16.35.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Report on Hamilton Insurance Group
Hamilton Insurance Group Company Profile
Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hamilton Insurance Group
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Boston Scientific Bucks the Medtech Slow Down and Raises Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.