Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stock Holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in MP Materials by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in MP Materials by 2,335.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 120.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 103.6% in the third quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 3,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of MP Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on MP Materials from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on MP Materials from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of MP Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of MP Materials from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MP Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.64.

MP Materials Price Performance

MP stock opened at $16.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 123.15, a P/E/G ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 2.42. MP Materials Corp. has a one year low of $12.68 and a one year high of $26.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 10.42 and a quick ratio of 9.54.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $41.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.40 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 3.86%. On average, analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Profile

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

