Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 1,900 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Hub Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Hub Group by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Hub Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Hub Group by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 46.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUBG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Hub Group from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $43.50 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.54.

Hub Group stock opened at $40.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.73 and a 12-month high of $47.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.80 and its 200 day moving average is $41.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.89.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Hub Group had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Hub Group’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Hub Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.75%.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

