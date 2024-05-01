Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys Shares of 12,500 Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Biohaven by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 74,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 19,968 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 146,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 72,673 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven during the 4th quarter worth $469,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Biohaven by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Biohaven in the 3rd quarter valued at about $923,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Biohaven

In other news, Director Gregory Bailey purchased 48,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,574,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,557,288. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Biohaven news, CEO Vlad Coric purchased 121,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,991.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,788,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,325,097. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory Bailey purchased 48,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,574,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,557,288. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 196,234 shares of company stock valued at $7,999,179 over the last 90 days. 16.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Biohaven Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE BHVN opened at $38.81 on Wednesday. Biohaven Ltd. has a 12-month low of $12.96 and a 12-month high of $62.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.17.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by ($0.40). On average, equities analysts forecast that Biohaven Ltd. will post -5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BHVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Biohaven from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Biohaven from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Biohaven from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Biohaven from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Biohaven Profile

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

