Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $526,000 Position in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Full Truck Alliance were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc grew its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 34,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. bought a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $1,107,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 216.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 57,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 39,302 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 1,240,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,693,000 after purchasing an additional 615,758 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC grew its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 427,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 89,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YMM stock opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.35 and a 200-day moving average of $7.02. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $9.01.

Full Truck Alliance ( NYSE:YMM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $339.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.13 million. Full Truck Alliance had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 6.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 1.84%. Full Truck Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.33%.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

