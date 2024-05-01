Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $534,000 Stake in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Free Report) by 107.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SAVE. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 14,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 467.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SAVE opened at $3.54 on Wednesday. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $19.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.06. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 26.38%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd.

SAVE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $4.00 to $3.85 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $18.00 to $3.50 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit Airlines has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $4.91.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company also offers hotels and rental cars services. It serves 93 destinations in 15 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 205 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc in 1992.

