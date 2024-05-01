Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $536,000 Stock Holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,302 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IART. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 248.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 582 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 82.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,037 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

IART stock opened at $29.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.71. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a one year low of $27.18 and a one year high of $56.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $397.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised Integra LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.89.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

