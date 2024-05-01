Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $547,000 Position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) by 65.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 331.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 396.5% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter.

IRWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

In related news, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 38,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $588,538.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 340,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,976.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 38,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $588,538.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 340,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,976.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Davis sold 9,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $150,053.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 208,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,857.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 273,008 shares of company stock worth $4,160,642. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRWD opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.65. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $7.53 and a one year high of $15.70. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.55.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

