Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $548,000 Position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its position in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VCYT. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Veracyte during the third quarter worth $9,324,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in Veracyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,586,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Veracyte by 38.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 982,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,935,000 after acquiring an additional 270,531 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Veracyte by 38.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 476,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,637,000 after acquiring an additional 132,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veracyte in the third quarter worth about $2,843,000.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Veracyte from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Veracyte from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veracyte currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of Veracyte stock opened at $19.57 on Wednesday. Veracyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $30.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.40 and its 200 day moving average is $23.86.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.49 million. Analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Karin Eastham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $216,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,156.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

