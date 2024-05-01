Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $629,000 Stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIBK. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 22.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Interstate BancSystem

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, EVP Karlyn M. Knieriem sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $77,604.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,229.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other First Interstate BancSystem news, insider Lorrie F. Asker sold 1,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $50,042.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,979.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karlyn M. Knieriem sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $77,604.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,229.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,531 shares of company stock valued at $197,645. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on FIBK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.20.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Performance

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $26.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.81 and a twelve month high of $32.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.12 and its 200 day moving average is $26.76.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $252.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is 74.90%.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Featured Articles

