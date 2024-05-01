Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $631,000 Stock Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMKR. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Amkor Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,142,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,318,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,790,000 after acquiring an additional 144,280 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Amkor Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,280,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,797,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $311,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Amkor Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amkor Technology

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $81,918.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,525.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $780,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,887,385.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $81,918.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,525.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,500 shares of company stock worth $2,494,720 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMKR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Fox Advisors assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amkor Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Amkor Technology Stock Up 2.8 %

Amkor Technology stock opened at $32.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.60 and its 200-day moving average is $29.73. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 9.37%. Amkor Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.23%.

About Amkor Technology

(Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

Featured Articles

