Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $636,000 Stock Position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in St. Joe by 1,198.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in St. Joe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in St. Joe by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in St. Joe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in St. Joe by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Trading Down 2.4 %

JOE opened at $57.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 1.30. The St. Joe Company has a 1-year low of $39.68 and a 1-year high of $65.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.49.

Announces Dividend

St. Joe ( NYSE:JOE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $86.70 million for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 11.69%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 88,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $4,792,461.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,236,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,322,376.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $175,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,387,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,378,266.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 88,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $4,792,461.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,236,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,322,376.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,900 shares of company stock valued at $6,023,274. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About St. Joe

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

