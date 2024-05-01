Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $645,000 Holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,211,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,962,000 after purchasing an additional 190,942 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 37.3% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 823,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,447,000 after purchasing an additional 223,865 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Ultra Clean by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 547,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,709,000 after acquiring an additional 18,345 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ultra Clean by 4.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 545,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,194,000 after acquiring an additional 24,673 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Ultra Clean by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 420,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,363,000 after acquiring an additional 88,349 shares during the period. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UCTT stock opened at $41.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.91 and its 200-day moving average is $35.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.88. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.15 and a 52 week high of $49.25.

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $444.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.99 million. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 1.69% and a negative net margin of 1.79%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UCTT shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on Ultra Clean from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Ultra Clean from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

