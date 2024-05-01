Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stake in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Free Report) by 71.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Dana were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Dana alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DAN. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dana by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 284,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after buying an additional 176,778 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Dana in the 3rd quarter worth $1,602,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dana in the third quarter valued at about $567,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dana by 93.6% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 66,513 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 32,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Dana by 1.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Dana Price Performance

DAN opened at $12.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.98. Dana Incorporated has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $19.75.

Dana Dividend Announcement

Dana ( NYSE:DAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dana Incorporated will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Dana from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on Dana from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Dana from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Dana

About Dana

(Free Report)

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.