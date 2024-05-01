Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stock Holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) by 43.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,017,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,108,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,703,000 after buying an additional 225,231 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,022,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880,373 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,594,000 after acquiring an additional 32,836 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $615,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RCKT. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

In other news, Director Gotham Makker sold 274,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $7,789,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 365,912 shares in the company, valued at $10,402,878.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gotham Makker sold 274,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $7,789,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 365,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,402,878.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Southwell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $240,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,555.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 414,935 shares of company stock worth $11,476,424. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCKT stock opened at $21.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.07. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $32.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.56. The company has a current ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.14. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS. Analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

