Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stock Position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 44.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMDX. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,714,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,171 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TransMedics Group by 1,271.7% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 925,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,663,000 after purchasing an additional 857,895 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,804,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 91.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 760,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,615,000 after buying an additional 363,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 271.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 486,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,661,000 after buying an additional 355,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TMDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

In related news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $380,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,047,155.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TransMedics Group news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 15,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total value of $1,281,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,258.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $380,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,047,155.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,078 shares of company stock worth $9,972,971 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TMDX opened at $94.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 8.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.23 and a 200 day moving average of $75.63. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.42 and a 12-month high of $99.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -122.25 and a beta of 1.99.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.49 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

