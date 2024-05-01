Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Position in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGTI. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,263,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 407.4% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 41,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at about $468,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter worth about $1,160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

PGTI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on PGT Innovations from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PGT Innovations in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:PGTI opened at $41.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.44. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a one year low of $22.66 and a one year high of $42.00.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.11). PGT Innovations had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $342.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

