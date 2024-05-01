Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 700 Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 123.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BNL shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadstone Net Lease has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

NYSE:BNL opened at $14.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.57. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $17.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 139.02%.

In other Broadstone Net Lease news, CFO Kevin Fennell purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $58,520.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 63,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,824.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Kevin Fennell purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $58,520.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 63,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,824.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael A. Coke acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.67 per share, with a total value of $146,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,765.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

