Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 3,073.3% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 122.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Carol N. Brown sold 5,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $227,085.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLG opened at $49.82 on Wednesday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $55.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently -36.32%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SLG. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised SL Green Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays raised SL Green Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

