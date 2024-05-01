Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 700 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its holdings in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get ArcBest alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in ArcBest by 15,450.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 311 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in ArcBest during the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in ArcBest in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ArcBest Trading Down 14.3 %

Shares of ARCB stock opened at $110.91 on Wednesday. ArcBest Co. has a 52-week low of $82.18 and a 52-week high of $153.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.49.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.19). ArcBest had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.07%.

Insider Activity at ArcBest

In other ArcBest news, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 2,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.58, for a total value of $283,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,565,530.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $133.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.54.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ArcBest

About ArcBest

(Free Report)

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.