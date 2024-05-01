Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Holdings in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,900 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 58,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in ADT were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get ADT alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in ADT by 824.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ADT by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,733 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of ADT by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,306,847 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $19,841,000 after purchasing an additional 70,339 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in ADT by 33.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,309 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 9,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in ADT in the third quarter valued at $458,000. 87.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADT Stock Performance

NYSE:ADT opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.57. ADT Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.89 and a twelve month high of $7.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

ADT Announces Dividend

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The security and automation business reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. ADT had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. ADT’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. ADT’s payout ratio is currently 31.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on ADT from $7.50 to $8.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on ADT from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ADT

ADT Company Profile

(Free Report)

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.