Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Short Interest Update

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 673,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the March 31st total of 636,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBIO. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Harvard Bioscience in the third quarter worth $124,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Harvard Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth $356,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Harvard Bioscience by 140.8% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 87,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 51,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC grew its position in Harvard Bioscience by 14.1% in the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 93,197 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 11,492 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harvard Bioscience Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of HBIO stock opened at $3.82 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Harvard Bioscience has a 1 year low of $3.44 and a 1 year high of $6.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.74 and a beta of 1.42.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience ( NASDAQ:HBIO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $28.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.80 million. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 3.04% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services for life science applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology products, such as syringe and peristaltic infusion pump products; electroporation and electrofusion instruments, amino acid analyzers, spectrophotometers, and other equipment for molecular level testing and research; and precision scientific measuring instrumentation and equipment, including data acquisition systems for cellular analysis, complete micro electrode array solutions for in vivo recordings, and in vitro systems for extracellular recordings.

