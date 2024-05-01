Hasbro, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share (NASDAQ:HAS)

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hasbro in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 29th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hasbro’s current full-year earnings is $3.46 per share.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on HAS. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.36.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $61.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $42.66 and a 1 year high of $73.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of -6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.74.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $757.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.84 million. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.60% and a positive return on equity of 25.41%. The business’s revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hasbro

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hasbro by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,752,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,879,000 after acquiring an additional 55,258 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,381,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273,563 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 76.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,281,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,517 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,188,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,801,000 after purchasing an additional 765,898 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia grew its position in Hasbro by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,225,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,188,000 after buying an additional 21,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently -27.61%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

