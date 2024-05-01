HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN)

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of OptiNose from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

OptiNose Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ OPTN opened at $0.82 on Monday. OptiNose has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average is $1.32. The company has a market cap of $92.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of -0.24.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that OptiNose will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 19,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total transaction of $36,092.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,502,802.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other OptiNose news, CEO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 19,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total transaction of $36,092.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,502,802.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael F. Marino III sold 15,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total value of $28,310.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 602,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,263.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,602 shares of company stock worth $68,812. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MVM Partners LLC purchased a new stake in OptiNose in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,768,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in OptiNose by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,899,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in OptiNose by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 390,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 163,189 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in OptiNose by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,050,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 83,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in OptiNose by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 87,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 50,662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

