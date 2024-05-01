HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) PT Raised to $329.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $322.00 to $329.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $277.00 to $301.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $356.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.59.

HCA opened at $309.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $215.96 and a 52-week high of $335.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $323.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.11.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 674.49% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 20.58 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total transaction of $203,450.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,491.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total value of $289,299.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at $520,474. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total value of $203,450.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,779 shares of company stock worth $2,421,814. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

