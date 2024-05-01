HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) PT Raised to $367.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $356.00 to $367.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.46% from the stock’s previous close.

HCA has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $359.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.59.

NYSE HCA opened at $309.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $81.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $215.96 and a one year high of $335.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $323.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $296.11.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 674.49% and a net margin of 8.20%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 20.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total transaction of $203,450.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 290 shares in the company, valued at $90,491.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $110,757.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,452 shares in the company, valued at $789,470.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total value of $203,450.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,779 shares of company stock worth $2,421,814 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 164,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,085,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 60,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 623.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,701,000 after purchasing an additional 37,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

