HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Short Interest Update

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the March 31st total of 964,700 shares. Currently, 13.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 138,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Insider Transactions at HCI Group

In other HCI Group news, CEO Paresh Patel bought 500 shares of HCI Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $111.00 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,794,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, General Counsel Andrew L. Graham sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $93,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 57,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,709,284.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paresh Patel purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $111.00 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,794,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,102 shares of company stock valued at $13,198,303 over the last ninety days. 25.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCI Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCI. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in HCI Group in the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in HCI Group by 399.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HCI Group in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of HCI Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on HCI Group from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Compass Point raised their target price on HCI Group from $90.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. William Blair raised HCI Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of HCI Group in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

HCI Group Price Performance

HCI stock opened at $114.21 on Wednesday. HCI Group has a 52-week low of $48.08 and a 52-week high of $121.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.81. The company had revenue of $162.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.09 million. HCI Group had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 36.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that HCI Group will post 10.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCI Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.16%.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

