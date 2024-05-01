Head to Head Review: Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) versus PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK)

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) and PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.4% of Brookfield Asset Management shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Brookfield Asset Management and PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Asset Management 1 3 5 1 2.60 PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus price target of $42.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.20%. Given Brookfield Asset Management’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brookfield Asset Management is more favorable than PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II.

This table compares Brookfield Asset Management and PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Asset Management $4.06 billion 3.89 $451.00 million $1.13 33.82 PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II $22.90 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Brookfield Asset Management has higher revenue and earnings than PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Asset Management and PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Asset Management 50.23% 96.43% 66.17% PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Brookfield Asset Management pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Brookfield Asset Management pays out 134.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Brookfield Asset Management has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Brookfield Asset Management beats PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookfield Asset Management



Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors. In addition, its private equity business offers industrial, infrastructure, and business services sectors; and real estate business, which includes housing, logistics, hospitality, science and innovation, office, and retail sectors. Further, it provides credit business; and insurance solution in the reinsurance, annuities, operating platform, and investment solutions sectors. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II



PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in municipal fixed-income securities. Its portfolio of investments include investments in California municipal bonds and notes, other municipal bonds and notes, call and put options written, California variable rate notes, other variable rate notes, corporate notes, California variable rate demand note, and U.S. treasury bills. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II was formed in June 28, 2002 and is domiciled in United States.

