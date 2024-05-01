Head-To-Head Review: Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) & Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) and Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

Diversified Healthcare Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Lamar Advertising pays an annual dividend of $5.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Diversified Healthcare Trust pays out -3.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lamar Advertising pays out 107.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Lamar Advertising has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Lamar Advertising is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Diversified Healthcare Trust and Lamar Advertising, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diversified Healthcare Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lamar Advertising 0 2 0 0 2.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Diversified Healthcare Trust presently has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 90.68%. Lamar Advertising has a consensus price target of $109.50, suggesting a potential downside of 5.48%. Given Diversified Healthcare Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Diversified Healthcare Trust is more favorable than Lamar Advertising.

76.0% of Diversified Healthcare Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.8% of Lamar Advertising shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of Diversified Healthcare Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of Lamar Advertising shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Diversified Healthcare Trust has a beta of 2.06, suggesting that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lamar Advertising has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Diversified Healthcare Trust and Lamar Advertising’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diversified Healthcare Trust -20.82% -11.90% -5.28% Lamar Advertising 23.49% 41.88% 7.60%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Diversified Healthcare Trust and Lamar Advertising’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diversified Healthcare Trust $1.41 billion 0.40 -$293.57 million ($1.23) -1.92 Lamar Advertising $2.11 billion 5.60 $495.76 million $4.85 23.89

Lamar Advertising has higher revenue and earnings than Diversified Healthcare Trust. Diversified Healthcare Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lamar Advertising, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lamar Advertising beats Diversified Healthcare Trust on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

(Get Free Report)

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location. As of December 31, 2023, DHC's approximately $7.2 billion portfolio included 371 properties in 36 states and Washington, D.C., occupied by approximately 500 tenants, and totaling approximately 8.6 million square feet of life science and medical office properties and more than 27,000 senior living units. DHC is managed by The RMR Group (Nasdaq: RMR), a leading U.S. alternative asset management company with over $41 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2023 and more than 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating commercial real estate. DHC is headquartered in Newton, MA.

About Lamar Advertising

(Get Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. Lamar Advertising Company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

