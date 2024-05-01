Head to Head Review: LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) and Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO)

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) and Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.3% of LightPath Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.7% of Tigo Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of LightPath Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.3% of Tigo Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for LightPath Technologies and Tigo Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LightPath Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00 Tigo Energy 0 2 3 0 2.60

Profitability

LightPath Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 109.79%. Tigo Energy has a consensus price target of $7.05, suggesting a potential upside of 540.91%. Given Tigo Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tigo Energy is more favorable than LightPath Technologies.

This table compares LightPath Technologies and Tigo Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LightPath Technologies -15.48% -14.22% -9.22% Tigo Energy N/A -55.89% -19.15%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LightPath Technologies and Tigo Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LightPath Technologies $32.93 million 1.65 -$4.05 million ($0.14) -10.21 Tigo Energy $145.23 million 0.46 -$980,000.00 N/A N/A

Tigo Energy has higher revenue and earnings than LightPath Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

LightPath Technologies has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tigo Energy has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LightPath Technologies beats Tigo Energy on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other sectors. The company sells its products directly to customers in Europe and Asia. LightPath Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Tigo Energy

Tigo Energy, Inc. provides solar and energy storage solutions for the solar industry. It offers module level power electronics (MLPEs) to maximize the energy output of individual solar modules. The company also provides GO Energy Storage Systems that provide solar energy storage management capabilities; and Energy Intelligence (EI) platform, which provides monitoring and energy demand forecasting capabilities. In addition, it offers GO Battery that provides energy resilience in the event of a grid outage and optimizes energy consumption based on rate plans for home energy needs; GO Inverter, which offers energy conversion for home consumption or export to the grid; GO Link/Automatic Transfer Switch (ATS), a component for battery backup of on-grid systems; and GO Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger to reduce transportation costs. The company serves residential, commercial, and utility sectors through distributors and solar installers in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific regions. Tigo Energy, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

