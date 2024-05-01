Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) CEO Michael J. Gerdin Purchases 31,200 Shares of Stock

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) CEO Michael J. Gerdin bought 31,200 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $311,064.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,422.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Heartland Express Stock Performance

Shares of Heartland Express stock opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $785.56 million, a PE ratio of -58.47 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.26. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $17.08.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $270.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.92 million. Heartland Express had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Express Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heartland Express

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.06%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Heartland Express by 133.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 10,327 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Heartland Express by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 23,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on HTLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Recommended Stories

