Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) CEO Michael J. Gerdin Purchases 31,200 Shares of Stock

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) CEO Michael J. Gerdin bought 31,200 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $311,064.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,422.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Heartland Express Stock Performance
Shares of Heartland Express stock opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $785.56 million, a PE ratio of -58.47 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.26. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $17.08.
Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $270.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.92 million. Heartland Express had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Heartland Express Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heartland Express
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Heartland Express by 133.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 10,327 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Heartland Express by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 23,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.45% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently weighed in on HTLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.
View Our Latest Stock Report on HTLD
About Heartland Express
Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Heartland Express
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Boston Scientific Bucks the Medtech Slow Down and Raises Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.