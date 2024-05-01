Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Major Shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust Buys 93,496 Shares of Stock

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust acquired 93,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.12 per share, for a total transaction of $946,179.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 677,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,853,344.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 26th, Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust acquired 88,100 shares of Heartland Express stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.44 per share, for a total transaction of $919,764.00.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust acquired 14,933 shares of Heartland Express stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $185,019.87.

Heartland Express Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.69. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $17.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.56 million, a P/E ratio of -58.47 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Heartland Express Dividend Announcement

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $270.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.92 million. Heartland Express had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Heartland Express, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is presently -47.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HTLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Heartland Express from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Heartland Express from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Heartland Express from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Heartland Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

Get Our Latest Report on HTLD

Institutional Trading of Heartland Express

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the third quarter worth about $244,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the third quarter worth about $258,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 133.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Heartland Express by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 23,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. 53.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heartland Express Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.