Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Price Target Increased to $51.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $41.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

HTLF has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet lowered Heartland Financial USA from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Heartland Financial USA from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Heartland Financial USA presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Performance

Shares of Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $42.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.85. Heartland Financial USA has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $43.17.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $279.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 5,869 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 75,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,232,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,591,000 after buying an additional 88,886 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

